Scoreboard- March 5
Fort Frye advances to Div. III boys regional tourament; PHS, Catholic, and Williamstown win girls season openers
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boys high school basketball
Tuscarawus Valley 41
Fort Frye 61
Ravenswood 56
Wirt 27
Girls high school basketball
Woodrow Wilson 63
Parkersburg 68
Magnolia 42
Parkersburg Catholic 74
Tyler 39
Williamstown 70
Ritchie 44
St . Marys 59
Wirt 39
Ravenswood 54
NCAA
Charlotte 67
Marshall 75
MEC quarterfinals
Notre Dame 68
Glenville State 83
Concord 68
West Liberty 102
Wheeling 49
Charleston 86
W. Va. State 87
Fairmont State 95
