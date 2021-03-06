Advertisement

Scoreboard- March 5

Fort Frye advances to Div. III boys regional tourament; PHS, Catholic, and Williamstown win girls season openers
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boys high school basketball

Tuscarawus Valley 41

Fort Frye 61

Ravenswood 56

Wirt 27

Girls high school basketball

Woodrow Wilson 63

Parkersburg 68

Magnolia 42

Parkersburg Catholic 74

Tyler 39

Williamstown 70

Ritchie 44

St . Marys 59

Wirt 39

Ravenswood 54

NCAA

Charlotte 67

Marshall 75

MEC quarterfinals

Notre Dame 68

Glenville State 83

Concord 68

West Liberty 102

Wheeling 49

Charleston 86

W. Va. State 87

Fairmont State 95

