Illini down Buckeyes in Big Ten battle

(AP) - Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and No. 4 Illinois rallied late to beat No. 7 Ohio State 73-68.

Andre Curbelo also had 19 points as Illinois got its second straight road win over a top 10 team after routing No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday.

The Illini have won 11 of 12 and enter next week’s Big Ten Tournament with a double-bye.

E,J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 19 points, and Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each had 15.

