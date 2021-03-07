Marshall defeats Charlotte in regular season finale

(AP) - Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points and Andrew Taylor a season-high 21 ?as Marshall beat Charlotte 75-66 to close the regular season.

Jannson Williams had 11 points for Marshall. Jordan Shepherd scored a season-high 20 points for the 49ers, whose losing streak reached eight games.

Jahmir Young added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jared Garcia had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

