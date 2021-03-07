Memorial Health hosts its biggest vaccine clinic yet

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Memorial Health System just hosted its biggest drive-thru Covid vaccine clinic.

About 800 cars passed through their vaccination tent this Saturday. The morning crowd got Pfizer and the afternoon crown got Johnson and Johnson.

The clinic served about 100 more people than Memorial’s last drive-thru.

Jenny Black of Memorial Health said efficiency is a big reason why the health system has been able to expand its clinics the way it has. In fact, Memorial Health has a team dedicated to efficiency called the ‘Continuous Improvement Team.’ The team aims to weed out anything that doesn’t have to happen at the vaccination site.

On top of that, new developments point towards further expansion.

“We just, as of yesterday, got designated by the state of Ohio, as a mass vaccination site. Starting in April, we will get 2,500 vaccines a week so that’ll be the most we’ve had,” Black said.

Memorial Health plans to split the weekly 2,500 doses into Saturday and Sunday clinics, according to Black.

To sign up for Memorial Health’s wait list go to mhsystem.org.

