Oklahoma State upsets WVU

(AP) - Sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 17 Oklahoma State to an 85-80 victory over No. 6 West Virginia.

Oklahoma State made up for the loss of two starters by shooting 58% from the floor and outhustling West Virginia for rebounds.

One of those players sitting out was star freshman Cade Cunningham, who injured his left ankle late in a loss to No. 3 Baylor on Thursday. Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 18 points for Oklahoma State.

Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 20 points. The loss denied Bob Huggins his 900th coaching win in West Virginia’s final home game.

