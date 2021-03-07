Structure fire occurred on 7th street early Saturday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A structure fire occurred on the 1700 block of 7th street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, burning the entire house down.

According to a neighbor, no one was living inside the residence where the fire occurred.

The neighbor said there was some damage done to his home and his family had to evacuate incase the fire spread.

Witnesses say there were two people on the roof and were rescued by officials.

We will provide more information as it becomes available to us.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.