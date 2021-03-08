Bordertown Ohio restaurants remain hopeful

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Justice recently gave restaurants the green light to run at full capacity as long as social distancing is possible.

Despite operating near West Virginia businesses with looser restrictions, these Ohio restaurants aren’t intimidated.

Some say the grass is greener on the other side but these restaurants are looking upwards.

The Walshes at Over the Moon Pub and Pizza said the biggest restriction was curfew. Now that they have those hours back, they aren’t too worried about West Virginia businesses.

Phi Chen of Austyn’s Restaurant & Lounge is hopeful with the direction everything is going. He says back to normal doesn’t feel too far away.

Still, all three restaurant owners wish full capacity wasn’t a dream for the future, but a present reality.

Michael Walsh said, “We would all - I think everyone in the community who runs a business would like to see it open faster, but again not taking the public safety at risk.”

Chen said, “I’m going to speak for all the bars and restaurants in the whole nation, we want to get back to normal, we want to get back to what we were doing in 2019, and we are looking forward to it. I think it’s coming soon.”

The Walshes say options like outdoor dining and takeout are already there for more cautious customers. It’s one reason they feel ready to open at full capacity now. Still, both restaurants will be following DeWine’s orders.

