Brush fire along railroad tracks in Belpre

BELPRE, OH. (WTAP) -

A brush fire occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday near the Leavitt’s Funeral Home, which is near the Belpre city limit line.

Little Hocking Fire Department and Belpre Fire Department were at the scene.

The railroad tracks and grass surrounding them caught fire according to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks.

Lieutenant Eric Hunter advised that the fire was believed to be started by a spark from the train that went through the area sometime earlier in the afternoon.

The fire was put out and it doesn’t look like it was a criminal act.

