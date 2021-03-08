Advertisement

Brush fire along railroad tracks in Belpre

Firefighters responded to a brush fire at the Belpre city limit line near the railroad tracks.
Firefighters responded to a brush fire at the Belpre city limit line near the railroad tracks.(HS)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, OH. (WTAP) -

A brush fire occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday near the Leavitt’s Funeral Home, which is near the Belpre city limit line.

Little Hocking Fire Department and Belpre Fire Department were at the scene.

The railroad tracks and grass surrounding them caught fire according to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks.

Lieutenant Eric Hunter advised that the fire was believed to be started by a spark from the train that went through the area sometime earlier in the afternoon.

The fire was put out and it doesn’t look like it was a criminal act.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape image.
Child dies in Athens County from gunshot wound
no one occupied the house
Structure fire occurred on 7th street early Saturday morning
Generic Coronavirus
Update: COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, March 7
It's a tradition that remains a highlight of the school year.
It’s Drive Your Tractor to School Day
Ricky Stone, 61, of Middleport
Middleport man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
Update: COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, March 7
In April, the health system will be able to hold clinics serving over 300 more people than this...
Memorial Health hosts its biggest vaccine clinic yet
Yuan is using the International Humanitarian Law project to educate his peers on humanitarian...
Youth of the Year wants to change the world
no one occupied the house
Structure fire occurred on 7th street early Saturday morning