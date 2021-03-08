Advertisement

FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By JIM MUSTIAN
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two more men wanted in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol have been arrested — including one who reportedly served as a bodyguard to former President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone.

The FBI said Monday that Roberto Minuta and Isaac Steve Sturgeon were taken into federal custody.

Minuta is accused of breaching the Capitol grounds and berating police officers.

The New York Times previously reported he had provided security to Stone in the hours before the attack.

It wasn’t known whether he has an attorney.

Sturgeon was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after being deported from Kenya.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape image.
Child dies in Athens County from gunshot wound
In April, the health system will be able to hold clinics serving over 300 more people than this...
Memorial Health hosts its biggest vaccine clinic yet
Generic Coronavirus
Update: COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, March 7
no one occupied the house
Structure fire occurred on 7th street early Saturday morning
Firefighters responded to a brush fire at the Belpre city limit line near the railroad tracks.
Brush fire along railroad tracks in Belpre

Latest News

Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on International Women’s Day
Justice, Manchin trade jabs over stimulus bill
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
Meghan Markle tells Oprah how she felt left out of the royal family and the concerns raised...
5 key points from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview
George Floyd death: Jury selection delayed
George Floyd death: Jury selection delayed