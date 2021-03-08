Fort Frye staff learns how to identify potential violent actions in assembly

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Staff and faculty at Fort Frye High School take time this morning to talk school and child safety.

The staff took time to learn about their roles as trusted adults in the school.

Much of this was presented by the Sandy Hook Promise’s “Say Something Week.”

This all was put together by the school’s “safe club” and is designed to help schools spot signs of potential violence.

“There are three steps. Which is: know the signs, conversations in lunch rooms, posts on social media that someone’s intending violence towards themselves or someone else; take it seriously, read that and know it could mean something; and then tell a trusted adult,” says Fort Frye High School teacher, Kelli Walsh.

The staff at Fort Frye will also be holding an assembly in one week for students to know the signs of potential violence.

