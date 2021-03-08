Advertisement

LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the Equality Act.(Source: KCNC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A bill that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people is a top priority of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.

Yet as the Equality Act heads to the Senate after winning House approval, its prospects seem bleak — to a large extent because of opposition from conservative religious leaders.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the act, saying it discriminates against people of faith and threatens religious liberty.

The bill would amend civil rights law to cover sexual orientation and gender identity, with protections for employment, housing, education and public accommodations such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, libraries and retail stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape image.
Child dies in Athens County from gunshot wound
In April, the health system will be able to hold clinics serving over 300 more people than this...
Memorial Health hosts its biggest vaccine clinic yet
Generic Coronavirus
Update: COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, March 7
Firefighters responded to a brush fire at the Belpre city limit line near the railroad tracks.
Brush fire along railroad tracks in Belpre
Two cars damaged in front of Go Mart
Two vehicles involved in head-on collision on Woodberry Lane

Latest News

The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit against Georgia college
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Sydney Erb
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Sydney Erb
WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye staff learns how to identify potential violent actions in assembly
WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye staff learns how to identify potential violent actions in assembly
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County has highest Ohio case rate
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County has highest Ohio case rate
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Credit card borrowing falls to lowest in level in 4 years