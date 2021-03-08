Marietta College holding zoom event for Women’s History Month

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It’s women’s history month and Marietta College is celebrating.

The college is one of several that will be involved in a zoom presentation this Wednesday.

The call will serve as a public forum and will feature a speakers from Marietta College and elsewhere.

The presentation will center around women in higher education, the workplace and other topics like micro-aggressions and the wage gap.

“We will focus on a lot of things and have that awareness if you will that, whether it be unconscious bias or generalized bias that exists when it comes to women in the work place or women in higher education even. And, our speaker will discuss a multitude of things. From micro-aggressions in the work place to in the classroom. To lack of black women in higher education,” says Marietta College diversity and inclusion assistant director, Tony Mayle.

If you would like more information on this event, you can click on this link to find out more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.