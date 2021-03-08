New Era Kite Festival scheduled for regular time this year

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to the pandemic, last year’s New Era Kite Festival in Mineral Wells was postponed from its regular date in March to a later date in July. However, this year’s Twelfth Annual festival is moving back to its traditional time. It will take place March 20 and 21 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. each day, at the New Era One-Room School Museum in Mineral Wells.

Organized by the New Era Kite Club, the festival travels to various locations throughout the area, offering recreational opportunities for families.

In addition to the kites, there will be a bouncy house, kite-building workshops for children, schoolhouse tours, kite safety classes, free popcorn, additional snacks to purchase from Granny Mae’s Food Trailer and Kona Ice, and more. Admission is free.

In previous years, the event has typically drawn hundreds of visitors, and up to about 500 in peak years. Last year’s event was smaller due to the pandemic, but organizers expect more guests this year, particularly among families who have had fewer entertainment and recreation opportunities as a result of COVID-19.

A number of COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed. Masks will be required, social distancing will be practiced, hand sanitizer will be available, and the number of people allowed inside the schoolhouse at a time will be limited.

