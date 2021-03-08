Obituary: Franklin “Frank” Denver Martin

Franklin “Frank” Denver Martin, 87, of Davisville, W.Va. passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born June, 1, 1933 in Shinnston, W.Va., a son of the late Virgil L. and Julia A. Leeson Martin.

Frank was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and a US Army veteran having served with the Signal Corps during the Korean War. He retired as a carpenter with 45 years of service with Carpenter’s Local 899. Frank was a member of the Lynn Street Church of Christ, Mt. Olivet Lodge No. 3, having served as Past Master, 32nd degree Scottish Rite, York Rite, Nemesis Shrine and American Legion Post 15.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Ann Day Martin; two daughters, Stephanie Ann Martin of Tampa, Fla. and Lisa Dawn Roberts of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Amanda Yoke, Lacy Quinones (Mike) and Bailey Roberts; seven great-grandchildren, Justin Nelson, Hannah Henry, Nicholas Yoke, Jocelyn, Mavis and Andrew Quinones and Berklie Godfrey who is on the way; a sister, Bernice L. Wilson of Canton, Ohio; a foster brother, George Secoy of Parkersburg; a sister-in-law, Sandy Martin; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Harold R. Martin; four sisters, Ethel Arbogast, Ruth Powell, Marge Little and Ora Martin; a half-brother, William Leeson; and a foster sister, Onie.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg with Minister Ronald D. Laughery officiating. Services will conclude with graveside Masonic Services and burial at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are preferred to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be shared with the family at vaughanfh.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.