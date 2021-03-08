Obituary: Julius “Andy” Simon

Julius “Andy” Simon, 88, of Little Hocking, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 25, 1932, in Blaine, Ohio, a son of the late Steve Simon and Helen Siposh. Andy was a US Army veteran and was retired from construction. He enjoyed woodworking, writing and drawing.

Andy is survived by his children, Denzil Sands of Alabama, Eva Garlo (Dean) of Barlow, Ohio, Ava Wheldon of Athens, Ohio and Steve Simon of Little Hocking; thirteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Mary Simon; and three sons, Joseph, George and Paul Simon.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

