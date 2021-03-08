Obituary: Kimberly Kay Somervill

Kimberly Kay Somervill, 53, of Parkersburg passed away March 4, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

She was born on January 30, 1968 in Parkersburg and was the daughter of R.D. Butch and Judith Lynn Evans Somervill.

Kimberly is survived by her two sons, Mohammad Alkhafaji and Maitham Alkhafaji, two siblings, Stacey Morgan (R.J.) and Darrin Somervill, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and special friends, Steve Zoller and Tracey Steed.

A Celebration of Kimberly’s life will be held 1 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021at the Pleasant View Christian Church with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating.

Visitation will be from 12-1pm prior to the service.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

