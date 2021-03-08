Obituary: Larry Gene Stephens

Larry Gene Stephens, 66 of Mineral Wells passed away March 5, 2021 after an extended illness.

He was born in Wood county the son of the late Paul Eugene and Mary Swiney Stephens.

He had been employed as a Paramedic with the Camden Clark Ambulance Service for 41 years. Larry was a Nationally Registered Paramedic and a true public servant who dedicated his life to the service of others. He had taught many ACLS and BCLS classes over the years and was a member of Emergency Service Boards in Wood, Wirt, Ritchie and Pleasants Counties. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hike the Appalachian Trail, camping, hunting, fishing and attending Jimmy Buffet concerts. He was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church.

He survived by his daughter, Lisa Stephens of Washington, WV. His son, Larry Stephens of Parkersburg, WV. His stepson, Joey Elson of South Boston, VA. His grandchildren, Hunter, Savannah, Bryce, Kennedy and Madison. His great granddaughter, Dahlia and his brother, Eric Samuel Stephens (Linda Renee) of Fuquayvarna, NC.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kelli Lynne Knopp Stephens in 2020 and his brothers, William Craig Stephens and William Bruce Stephens.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mineral Wells.

Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 6-8pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy 799 Washington St. Harpers Ferry, WV. 25425

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.