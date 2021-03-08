Advertisement

Obituary: Lowell A. Roberts

Published: Mar. 8, 2021
Lowell A. Roberts, 79, of Whipple passed away at 8:30pm, March 6, 2021, at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home.

He was born April 23, 1941, in Marietta a son of Charles and Mary Matson Roberts.

Lowell had served in the U. S. Army.  He was self-employed in Construction and enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to church and reading his Bible.   He belonged to the Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

On July 29, 1970, he married Sharon Schau who survives with children:  Lowell Allen Roberts II of Ocala, FL, Laura K. Turner, Copperas Cove, TX, Lonnie Roberts of Mena, AK, Lynette M. Rice of Beveley Hills, FL, Lloyd L. Roberts of Whipple, Latrisha J. Roberts of Citra, FL, Pamela Hendrickson of Waverly, WV, Charles R. Roberts of Whipple, Katrina Hill of Whipple, 22 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, sister Joyce Matson of Orlando, FL and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James F. Roberts.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Mar. 11) at 2:00pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Salem Township Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4 until 8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

