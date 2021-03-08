Obituary: Norma Imogene Hartness

Norma Imogene Hartness, 93, of Cairo, WV, departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Pine View Nursing Home in Harrisville, WV.

Norma was born November 30, 1927, in Smithburg, WV, a daughter of the late Wilbert and Wanda Chapman.

Norma is survived by her children, Beverly Elliott of Cairo, WV, Patrick Hartness of Parkersburg, WV, and Gregg Dray of Newark, WV; grandchildren, Joseph Elliott, Scott Elliott, Leah Hartness, Dave Gum, Steve Six, Lori Everett, Patrick Dray, Michelle Dray, and Jackie Dray; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Wilbert P. Chapman Jr. of Cairo, WV; and sister, Sandra Sandy of Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Hartness Jr.; son, Larry D. Dray; and daughter, Shelia Ross.

According to Norma’s wishes there will be no services, she will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life at the convenience of the family. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.