Obituary: Norma Jean (Hart) Leaseburg

Norma Jean (Hart) Leaseburg, 88, of Ellenboro, WV, departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Norma was born June 7, 1932 in Pleasants County, WV a daughter of the late Raymond and Lennie (Roby) Hart.

Norma attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Ellenboro, WV. Norma loved being outdoors working on her flower beds and gardening; she also liked to quilt and was known for her great cooking. Her greatest enjoyment though was taking care of her family.

Norma is survived by her children, Ralph Leaseburg (Sis) of Parkersburg, WV and Twilla Brill (Donald Jr.) of Harrisville; grandchildren, Jason B. Leaseburg (Mousumi) of Baltimore, MD and Sidney D. Brill of Harrisville, WV; brother, Denton Hart of Washington, WV; special friends, Ambriana Farnsworth and Tristan Chancellor; and exceptional care giver, Susan Ward.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Okey J. Leaseburg; sister, Virginia Wilson; brothers, Harold Hart, Bill Hart, and Don Hart.

Funeral services will be held 1pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Robert Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery in Ellenboro, WV. Visitation will take place from 4-8pm Wednesday evening. In accordance with the CDC masks/face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.