Obituary: Norman Eugene Hendrickson

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Norman Eugene Hendrickson, 78, of Marietta passed away at 6:26 pm, Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 23, 1942, in Marietta a son of Thomas A. Hendrickson and Laurena Carver Hendrickson.  He was a member of Labors Local 639 (retired), 50-year member of the Operators Union Local 132 in Charleston.  He was also a member of Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge, and Masonic and Scottish Rite.

On August 4, 1962, he married Sharon Sloter who survives with one daughter and 2 sons:  Tanja (David) Meek-Ensign of Marietta, Chad Hendrickson of Marietta and Mitchell (Tracy) Hendrickson; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.  He is also survived by 5 brothers and 2 sisters:  Carl, Kenneth, Larry, George, and Neil Henrickson, Eileen Wears and Mary McCoy all of Marietta, 3 brothers-in-law: Marion “Buzz” Sloter, Larry Sloter and Randal Sloter; 3 sisters-in-law, Retha Murray, Amy Sloter and Jean Cleek-Harden and family friend Boyd Dearth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Christopher Meek, sister Esther Carpenter, 2 brothers-in-law Dale Sloter and Ralph Harden, sister-in-law Mary Sloter.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Mar. 10) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

