Obituary: Sallie Jo Burdette

Sallie Jo Burdette, 86, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, March 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Sallie was born in Charleston, West Virginia on March 29, 1934, the sixth of eight children born to the late Wirt Bryant and Florence Rebecca Graham French.

She attended elementary and junior high in Charlestown, West Virginia before moving with her family to St. Petersburg, Florida where her father owned and operated a deep sea fishing boat and her mother operated a roadside restaurant. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School, did a little modeling, was an extra in a beach movie and worked a summer sewing tobacco.

One of her best friends introduced her to a boy in the Air Force. She told her children later that she agreed to go out with him because he had a car and she wanted to go to the ball game. He brought her back to West Virginia and they would be married for 66 years.

In 1967 Sallie and her husband Garland would move with their children to Parkersburg where they would live in the house he built in Lubeck for the rest of their lives.

She was a stay-at-home mom for many years while raising four children but decided to go back to work when they were all in school because she wanted a new washer and dryer. For fourteen years she worked for the Bureau of Public Debt eventually becoming a supervisor.

A devoted Christian, she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lubeck for over 40 years and loved her church family. Every Sunday that she could be there, you would find her in the same seat at the end of the same pew, holding court and greeting her many friends.

She was in many ways a free spirit. She was funny, often flamboyant, strong willed and opinionated. She loved to laugh and was charitable to a fault. She loved her family above all else and looked forward to every opportunity when we could all gather together for any occasion, especially when it was at her house. She instilled in each of us how important family was and how lucky we were to have each other.

She was preceded in death by her husband Garland this past June, her parents, her sisters Virginia and Genevieve and her brothers George, Jr. and Jack.

She is survived by her four children; Keith (Pat), Jim (Denise) and Paul (Candace) Burdette and Lisa (Dan) Griffith. Seven grandchildren; Nicole Burdette, Angie (Justin) Rogers, Bryan Burdette, Megan (Adam) Gillette, Matt (Emma) Burdette, Mollie (Wil) Sanders, Taylor (Daniel) Boles and Alex (Emily) Burdette. Eight step-grandchildren; Cam Huffman, Craig (Kim) Huffman, Madilyn (John) Byers, Elizabeth (Chad) Daniell, Matthew Holland, Kim (Ken) Stumbaugh, Todd Griffith and Joseph (Jill) Griffith. Seven great-grandchildren; Rylie Burdette, Kale and Harlynn Gillette, Lyla Davis, Ryker and Maryn Rogers and Roan Sanders. Twelve step-great grandchildren; Calynn, Davin, Kira, Reid and Jacob Huffman, Alivia DeMoss, Benjamin and Eden Daniell, Kailynn (Matt) Berens, Alexandria and Trent Stumbaugh and Caleb Griffith. One step-great-great grandchild, Beckett Berens. She is also survived by two sisters; Billie (Bob) Hall and Kathleen Mitchell.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 and the funeral will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home on Southside Parkersburg, with Pastor Aaron Marvel officiating. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

