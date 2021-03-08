Advertisement

Two vehicles involved in head-on collision on Woodberry Lane

Dispatch says no one was transported to hospital
Two cars damaged in front of Go Mart
By Jack Selby
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash along Woodberry Lane on Monday morning slowed traffic and caused a possible injury.

That’s according to the Wood County 911 Center, who got the call at 7:41 a.m. for the wreck in front of the Go Mart near WVU-Parkersburg. Despite the possible injury, Dispatch says no one was transported to the hospital.

The crash blocked traffic in the southbound lane, causing both lanes of traffic to be directed by personnel through the northbound lane.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

