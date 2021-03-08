Wood County Commission reverses earlier vote on variance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission reverses its decision of a month ago on a variance for a video lottery business just outside Williamstown.

The commission made its decision on February 12 to grant the variance on a 2-1 vote, with Commission President Blair Couch opposed.

It looked into reversing that vote after residents on and near Waverly Road protested, saying the proposed business would add more traffic and worsen what they believe is already a dangerous road.

The proposed business would be located near several youth athletic fields.

”Whatever we decide today, that we will take precautions in the future to establish guidelines for variances like this that can be addressed to the public before they can be considered granted,” said resident Jay Stephens, one of several addressing commission members Monday morning.

Residents last week said they didn’t hear about the variance and the potential business after it was approved by the commission.

Couch said changes in notifying the public might be considered, but adds the commission’s agenda is published on its website, woodcountywv.com.

