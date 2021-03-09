6 fire departments battle large brush fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A large brush fire ignited a gas line Tuesday afternoon in rural Washington County, prompting a response from six fire departments and the Ohio Division of Forestry.

The fire in the area of Robert Kelley Road near Cutler burned about 25 acres but did not threaten any buildings, Little Hocking Fire Chief Michael Chevalier said.

By late afternoon, Chevalier said the brush fire, which he said began as an illegal burn, was out.

However, the gas line continued to burn, and a firefighters planned to remain at the scene until the gas company could isolate the line, Chevalier said.

In addition to Little Hocking firefighters, crews from Barlow, Coolville, Dunham Township, Rome Township and Wesley Township responded to help fight the fire. In addition, Chevalier said the Division of Forestry assisted with manpower and a bulldozer.

No injuries were reported.

