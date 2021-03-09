Advertisement

6 fire departments battle large brush fire in Washington County

By Dennis Bright
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A large brush fire ignited a gas line Tuesday afternoon in rural Washington County, prompting a response from six fire departments and the Ohio Division of Forestry.

The fire in the area of Robert Kelley Road near Cutler burned about 25 acres but did not threaten any buildings, Little Hocking Fire Chief Michael Chevalier said.

By late afternoon, Chevalier said the brush fire, which he said began as an illegal burn, was out.

However, the gas line continued to burn, and a firefighters planned to remain at the scene until the gas company could isolate the line, Chevalier said.

In addition to Little Hocking firefighters, crews from Barlow, Coolville, Dunham Township, Rome Township and Wesley Township responded to help fight the fire. In addition, Chevalier said the Division of Forestry assisted with manpower and a bulldozer.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice, Manchin trade jabs over stimulus bill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy Goodwin
Two cars damaged in front of Go Mart
Two vehicles involved in head-on collision on Woodberry Lane
Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after crash in Route 50 construction zone
Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin poses with the retiring detectives.
Two Parkersburg Police detectives retire

Latest News

Summer Learning 2021
Wood County Schools planning extensive, free summer programming
WTAP News @ 6 - Student of the Week: Cyle West
WTAP News @ 6 - Student of the Week: Cyle West
WTAP News @ 6 - Pate headed to Ohio Northern
WTAP News @ 6 - Pate headed to Ohio Northern
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Ashley Cross
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Ashley Cross
WTAP News @ 6 - Local church starts clothing drive to help middle school
WTAP News @ 6 - Local church starts clothing drive to help middle school