Clothing drive taking place for Van Devender Middle School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Liberty Street Church and its Escape Student Ministry are holding a clothing collection drive for students at Van Devender Middle School. Donations of new, unused clothing can be made through March 24.

Eric Tucker, Director of the student ministry, said they were contacted by the school’s nurse, who asked if they would be able to assist with collecting underwear, leggings, basketball shorts, and sweatpants. The clothing will be made available at the school for students who need to replace their clothes or need athletic clothes to wear during the school day.

The Escape Student Ministry has collaborated with the school on a number of projects over the last several years, including providing disc jockey services for school dances, assisting with the school’s open house, holding food drives to stock its food pantry, and more.

“We’ve kind of adopted ‘Vandy’ as a branch of those who we want to serve through our ministry,” Tucker said.

A number of area businesses are participating, as well. Clothing can be dropped off at the Jon Six Hair Company and Gift Gallery of Vienna, as well as the Liberty Street Church and the Escape Student Ministry.

“Jon Six and Victoria West [owner of the Gift Gallery of Vienna], both business owners in Vienna, are really actively involved in the community and the lives of the students at ‘Vandy’...we’re kind of tag-teaming this effort,” Tucker said.

Additional information about the Escape Student Ministry can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.