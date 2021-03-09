Former girls basketball player accuses coach of harassment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio- (WTAP) - A complaint filed against the Warren Local Board of Education and its girls high school basketball coach accuses the coach of what it calls “intentional harassment and abuse of authority”.

The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Columbus says Coach Amy Way Colgrove used her authority “as a weapon” to cut players from the team, and that player Andrea Place was the victim of two years of bullying and harassment.

The complaint mentions actions the coach took after Place suffered an injury that sidelined her during the 2018-2019 season, and that she was cut from the team in November, 2020.

Before that injury, the complaint alleges, Place’s parents had met with Warren Local administrators concerning what they believed was unfair treatment by Coach Way, treatment Place’s father considered bullying.

According to the complaint, the Board of Education and High School Athletic Director Steve Harold took no action on the concerns Andrea’s parents voiced, saying they were dismissed without an investigation.

After the injury, Place’s father complained about a “Wall of Shame” displayed at the school’s athletic banquet in June, 2019, showing moments involving various players, including Andrea, in unflattering moments. Place’s father cited that as an example of continued bullying by the coach.

The complaint cites other instances of what is termed harassment, including Coach Way’s insistence that Andrea could not remain a member of the team while recovering from her injury.

Place, who signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Rio Grande College in October, 2020, is asking for a jury trial on the allegations, as well as punitive and compensatory damages.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday afternoon for Warren Local School Superintendent Kyle Newton.

