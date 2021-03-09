Funeral for longtime paramedic includes lengthy procession of emergency vehicles

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for a fire responder who served in the Mid-Ohio Valley for more than four decades.

Larry Stephens, 66, of Mineral Wells, died March 5 after a long illness.

He worked for the Camden Clark Ambulance Service for 41 years and taught many basic and advanced cardiac life support classes, in addition to serving on numerous emergency service boards across the region.

Following services at Leavitt Funeral Home in downtown Parkersburg, more than two dozen ambulances, fire trucks and police vehicles took part in a procession to the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Mineral Wells.

