Help line for those in West Virginia seeking assistance with gambling addiction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March is “Gambling Awareness Month” and there are many helplines available for those seeking help with this vice.

HELP4WV is encouraging those in this position in the state of West Virginia to call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This service is designed to assist individuals seeking help with trained professionals they can speak with.

Those a part of the help line are saying that they are seeing an increase in call traffic.

Something that was already on the rise during the pandemic.

From stock trading to gambling at home, those with the service say that gambling continues to be an issue they see.

“It’s become a little easier for folks to gamble on the little thing that we all have in our pocket, the mobile phone. It’s become a little bit more common for us to hear on the help line that people are starting to get into trouble using that to gamble,” says HELP4WV director of marketing and communications, Sheila Moran.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, one out of every fifty adults in West Virginia struggles with gambling.

