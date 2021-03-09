Legislature approves online system for paying West Virginia taxes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s businesses will soon have the option to make payments online through a statewide system the legislature approved Monday.

Wood County in late 2020 developed an online system giving taxpayers the abillity to pay county taxes with little or no contact with county workers.

The bill approved Monday authorizes a similar system through the state treasurer’s office. It has been a goal of Treasurer Riley Moore, who took office in January.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch says it’s an advantage for smaller counties that don’t have the ability to start a system like Wood County has. He doesn’t rule out Wood County joining it.

”Our number one focus would be on the customer, the consumer; they have to use our portal,” Couch says. “If there was a portal through the state to do the same thing and it was as smooth as we’re trying to make ours, then I would be 100% for it.”

The bill guarantees that by March 1, 2023, citizens and businesses would be able to pay any tax, fee, fine or other payment to the state or local governments.

They would still have the option of paying in person or by mail.

Couch says the pandemic has encouraged contact with employees to be as minimal as possible.

