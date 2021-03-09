Manchin explains stimulus bill to reporters

WASHINGTON, D.C.- (WTAP) - Sen. Joe Manchin says West Virginia will get the same amount of financial relief in the stimulus bill passed by the Senate last weekend as it got in previous CARES act legislation.

The senator spoke with West Virginia reporters in a Zoom conference Tuesday afternoon, after discussing the bill passed by the Senate on Sunday newsmaker programs on several networks.

Manchin and Gov. Jim Justice have been in what the governor likes to call a “food fight” over the bill. Justice took shots at Manchin at his COVID-19 briefing Monday.

Manchin has previously called out Justice for not allocating all of the previously-approved stimulus money, something he says was required in previous stimulus bills.

Tuesday, Manchin said there’s more than $600 million set aside for local governments, more than half of that allocated to West Virginia counties.

”I took care of the cities and municipalities and put the flexibility that even Governor Justice has that he never had before for infrastructure,” Manchin explained. “He never had this flexibility before. But look at the language, it’s been in the rest of them.”

Manchin said there’s money in the bill for tourism-related attractions, including the arts, something Wood County Commissioner Blair Couch has called for.

One criticism Justice leveled at Manchin Monday was the senator’s support for extending unemployment benefits only until early fall. Manchin said Tuesday he based his support for that on economic predictions the economy would open up by summer.

The bill passed in the Senate Saturday with no Republican support. G.O.P. lawmakers have based their opposition on the bill’s inclusion of projects remotely or not at all related to COVID relief.

Manchin Tuesday noted the size of the plan-nearly $2 trillion-is similar to that of the tax relief package passed by a then-Republican-led Congress in the first year of the Trump administration.

The House of Representatives is to consider final passage of the bill Wednesday.

