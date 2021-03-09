Advertisement

Obituary: Danielle Ann VanWey

Published: Mar. 9, 2021
Danielle Ann VanWey, 37, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born October 18, 1983 in Marietta to Cheryl VanWey.  Danielle was a 2002 graduate of Warren High School. She was employed in retail sales and was a member of Pathway Community Church.

She is survived by her mother, son Kendrick VanWey of Marietta, daughter Arrianna VanWey of Marietta, sister Linda (Cory) Seevers of Reno, stepsisters, Debra, Pam and Kristin, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.  Preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Diane VanWey and stepfather Darrell Sciance.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Mar. 12) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6 until 8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the funeral home to assist with Danielle’s funeral expenses.

