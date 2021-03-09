Obituary: Linda Meeks

Linda Meeks, 68, of Marietta passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born November 8, 1952 in Marietta to Leander and Louise (Mugrage) Farnsworth. Linda was a 1970 graduate of Marietta High School and had been employed at the Marietta Times until her retirement. She loved horses but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She married John Meeks who preceded her in death on June 18, 2019.

Linda is survived by her children: John (Tara) Vandale, Ronnie (Darla) Morehouse and Travis (Jessica Schwendeman) Moore, grandchildren: JT, Sierra, Tai, Jasmine and Cameron. Also surviving are brothers Leander (Linn) Fransworth, Jr. and Larry “Bub” Farnsworth, and sisters Laura (Francis) Simpson, Ruth (Timothy) Burdette and Lucy Hickman and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by sisters Maude Kitts and Rosie Hawkins.

Funeral services will be held 11 am on Saturday, March 13th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 on Friday. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

