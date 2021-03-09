Obituary: Tammy Leigh (Dean) Goodwin

Tammy Leigh (Dean) Goodwin, 56, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on March 6, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia surrounded by her loving family.

Tammy was born September 24, 1964 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital to Nancy Alberta (Rhodes) Dean and Bailey Stewart Dean Sr. She Graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1982 and Parkersburg Beauty College in 1984. She then worked as a full-time hairstylist off and on for 25 years.

She enjoyed the smell of lilacs and camping at Audra State Park. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years and talking and spending time with friends. She was a compassionate and caring person who looked at everybody just the same. Tammy loved spending time with her beautiful grandson, Sebastian, who has been the light of her life since he was born. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Robert Dwayne Goodwin; two sons. Roger Dwayne Goodwin (Katie) and Robert Dean Goodwin (Alyssa); daughter, Kayla Melissa Goodwin (Kofi); grandson, Sebastian Ethan Goodwin; mother, Nancy Alberta Dean; two siblings, Bailey Stewart Dean II (Cindy) and Melissa Ann Watson (Ron); and a large extensive family. She was preceded in death by her father, Bailey Stewart Dean Sr.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Gihon Tabernacle EMC, 1906 Gihon Rd. Parkersburg, WV, 26101 followed by a lunch provided for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be given directly to the family. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

