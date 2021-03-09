Obituary: Violet Darlie Jones

Violet Darlie Jones, 97 of Coolville, Ohio died at her residence on March 5, 202 at her residence. She was born Widen, WV on February 5, 1924 and was the daughter of the late William Anderson and Myrtle Hester Postlewaite Mollohan. She had worked for the Norge Village Dry Cleaning in Belpre for 20 years and for the Arcadia Nursing Home for 5 years. She was a member of Carthage Community Church at Guysville for 25 years where her son Billy was Pastor. She was the yard sale queen of buying and selling. She love quilting, was a seamstress, did upholstery, wood crafting and painting. She also did auto body repair, building projects and the best coffee maker in town.

Survivors include her sons, Bobby Murphy of Coolville, Billy Charles (Cathy) of Cttawba, NC, Jerry Murphy (Beverly) of Coolville, daughters, Josie Cremeans (Steven) of Coolville, Margaret Norton (Mark) of Corydon, IN, 8 grandchildren, Ashley, Sharon, Andra, Marlena, Antony, Jerry, Josie, Erica, 10 great grandchildren, and 14 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Money S. Murphy and Rex B. Jones, three brothers and 2 sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be at the Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, with Pastor Billy C. Murphy and Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Burial will be in the Coolville, Ohio. Friends may call at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 11:00 AM till time of services at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

