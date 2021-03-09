Person hit by car on Route 50, authorities say

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At least one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after apparently being hit by a vehicle on Route 50, authorities said.

It happened about 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes between the Juliana Street and Marrtown Road exits.

A Wood County 911 Center dispatch supervisor said at least one person was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, but no other information was immediately available from authorities.

The Wood County Crash Team is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates online and on WTAP News as more information is available.

