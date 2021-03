ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This week’s Student Athlete is Cyle West from St. Marys High School.

He is a senior captain for the Blue Devil football and wrestling teams, and manages a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

Coming off a football state championship, Cyle is looking to bring the wrestling team to new heights in 2021.

