Two men promoted by Parkersburg Fire Department

Lieutenant Eric Waybright was promoted to Captain and Private Adam Delbaugh was promoted to Lieutenant.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a ceremony presided over by Mayor Tom Joyce and Fire Chief Jason Matthews Monday morning, Lieutenant Eric Waybright was promoted to Captain and Private Adam Delbaugh was promoted to Lieutenant.

Captain Waybright will be on Unit 1 and run on Rescue 1, which is based at Fire Station 2.

Lieutenant Delbaugh will be based at Fire Station 2, but operate on Unit 2.

Congratulations to both men!

