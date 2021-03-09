Advertisement

Two Parkersburg Police detectives retire

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Parkersburg Police detectives retired from the force last week, a news release said.

Detective Doug Sturm turned in his badge after a lengthy career as an investigator. The news release said he was well known in the West Virginia law enforcement community for his extensive knowledge of the “manufacturing of methamphetamine by clandestine laboratories.”

Sturm served on the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force as well as in the detective bureau.

Detective Travis Wolfe also retired last week. Officials said he spent around 10 years on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. While there, the news release said he became known for his knowledge of internet crimes and his ability to study the devices used in those cases.

Before Wolfe worked on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, he spent time in the patrol division and in the community oriented policing division.

The Parkersburg Police Department thanked both detectives for their service in a social media post on Monday.

