Washington County has the highest Covid case rate in Ohio

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County currently has the highest Covid case rate in the entire state of Ohio.

To start off, case rate is not the same as positivity rate. Case rate is calculated by dividing the number of new cases in a two week period by population then multiplying by 100,000. It creates an even playing field to compare small counties to big counties.

The higher the case rate, the more likely you are to be exposed to the virus.

Interim Director of Nursing Angie Rarey says people are becoming too relaxed.

“I’ve gone into a lot of places and people still aren’t wearing masks, whether it be Walmart, whether it be restaurants, whether it be social events…,”

Remember, a mask that doesn’t cover your nose doesn’t count. Rarey adds that, even with vaccines rolling out, Covid safety precautions are still necessary to keep the virus under control.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.