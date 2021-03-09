Advertisement

Washington County has the highest Covid case rate in Ohio

Case rate is different than positivity rate.
Case rate is different than positivity rate.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County currently has the highest Covid case rate in the entire state of Ohio.

To start off, case rate is not the same as positivity rate. Case rate is calculated by dividing the number of new cases in a two week period by population then multiplying by 100,000. It creates an even playing field to compare small counties to big counties.

The higher the case rate, the more likely you are to be exposed to the virus.

Interim Director of Nursing Angie Rarey says people are becoming too relaxed.

“I’ve gone into a lot of places and people still aren’t wearing masks, whether it be Walmart, whether it be restaurants, whether it be social events…,”

Remember, a mask that doesn’t cover your nose doesn’t count. Rarey adds that, even with vaccines rolling out, Covid safety precautions are still necessary to keep the virus under control.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape image.
Child dies in Athens County from gunshot wound
Two cars damaged in front of Go Mart
Two vehicles involved in head-on collision on Woodberry Lane
In April, the health system will be able to hold clinics serving over 300 more people than this...
Memorial Health hosts its biggest vaccine clinic yet
Firefighters responded to a brush fire at the Belpre city limit line near the railroad tracks.
Brush fire along railroad tracks in Belpre
Generic Coronavirus
Update: COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, March 7

Latest News

These girls know the community has their back.
Waterford girls prepare for the final four
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Sydney Erb
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Sydney Erb
WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye staff learns how to identify potential violent actions in assembly
WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye staff learns how to identify potential violent actions in assembly
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County has highest Ohio case rate
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County has highest Ohio case rate