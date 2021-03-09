Waterford girls prepare for the final four

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Waterford High School girl’s basketball team is just three days away from their state final four game. If they win that, they’re on to states.

The Waterford girls say the same prayer, listen to the same playlist, and even wear the same socks during tournament season. While rituals stay the same, with Covid, the season looked different. Still, junior Cara Taylor said it just made them stronger.

“I think it pushed us more because we knew any day could be our last.”

While juniors Taylor and Mackenzie Suprano are excited about their first final four championship, this is senior Riley Schweikert’s second.

Winning the qualifying game felt different this time.

Schweikert remembered, “Well I fouled out so I was on the bench but, as soon as I knew there was about a minute left of the game, I pretty much started crying…,”

Taylor smiled, “Me and Mac were also out. We had just gotten taken out and first thing we did we hugged.”

Suprano said she has been riding high ever since.

“It feels pretty amazing just to be on top of the world it feels like at moments - to feel like the whole community is supporting you and behind your back at all times.”

And it isn’t just their peers who are coming together to cheer them on.

Their coach Jerry Close said, “One of the things too, through this tournament run, especially the last two games, is a lot of the alumni came back who were a part of the state championship team and I think that the girls got a big boost and have fed off of that as well.”

With the support of the community and years of practicing under their belts, Schweikert is confident they have what it takes.

She said, “I think we can win it if we really put our all in so we’re just going to work the hardest we’ve ever worked.”

