Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County Local Youth of the Year moving on to state competition

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Boys & Girls Club named Jason Clayton, a senior at St. Marys High School its Local Youth of the Year. Clayton now has the opportunity to move on and compete for State Youth of the Year, followed by regional and national competitions for those who are selected.

“[Jason] is just an all-around great student and athlete. He’s a great leader at our Club. He’s been a Club Kid since first grade, and he transitioned right into a staff position, and he’s done an incredible job. We couldn’t have found anyone better to pick,” said Morgan Najar, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County.

Clayton is also currently spearheading a spring sports equipment drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club and the Pleasants County Department of Parks and Recreation. Those who would like to contribute equipment can drop it off at the Parks and Recreation and Boys & Girls Club offices by March 26.

Students who win the Boys & Girls Club youth competitions at the state and regional levels receive awards of scholarship money, and the National Youth of the Year receives an award of approximately $50,000 and a new vehicle.

At the state level, judges consider each student’s responses to interview questions, essays, resume, cover letter, and more.

The state-level award ceremony will be held virtually on April 8.

