Advertisement

Brood X Cicadas to emerge for first time in 17 years

The Brood X cicadas will swarm for the first time since 2004
The Brood X cicadas will swarm for the first time since 2004(Newsweek)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Brood X cicada swarm is happening in the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast region in 2021, for the first time in 17 years.

While these specific cicadas will not be swarming in the Mid-Ohio Valley, they will be sprouting up across other parts of West Virginia and Ohio this summer.

The cicadas will come out from the soil, and malt and mate. They will cause some damage to trees as well.

Experts say, however, that cicadas can serve a good purpose for the environment.

“It is kind of a big nutrient burst for the environment,” said Marcus McCartney, Natural Resources Educator with the Ohio State University Extension Services in Washington County. “So many things eat cicadas, dogs and cats will eat them, birds will eat them. If they die falling into the water, fish will eat them. And it is a good thing. Cicadas cause very little damage to the tree under the ground, because they are native to North America so trees and cicadas evolve together.”

McCartney says if people want to preserve their trees, they should put a net around it to avoid some damage.

The cicadas will start to pop up around June, and will last until August in some locations.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50 sends 2 to the hospital
UPDATE: Authorities identify men taken to hospital after crash in Route 50 construction zone
File image
Former girls basketball player accuses coach of harassment
Crews from six area fire departments and the Ohio Division of Forestry battled a 25-acre brush...
6 fire departments battle large brush fire in Washington County
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy Goodwin
Justice, Manchin trade jabs over stimulus bill

Latest News

Jason Clayton, Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County's Local Youth of the Year.
Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County Local Youth of the Year moving on to state competition
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 3/10/21
Forecast for March 10th
Forecast for March 10th
Chidlren’s Home Society supporting seniors raising grandchildren