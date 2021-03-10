Brood X Cicadas to emerge for first time in 17 years

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Brood X cicada swarm is happening in the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast region in 2021, for the first time in 17 years.

While these specific cicadas will not be swarming in the Mid-Ohio Valley, they will be sprouting up across other parts of West Virginia and Ohio this summer.

The cicadas will come out from the soil, and malt and mate. They will cause some damage to trees as well.

Experts say, however, that cicadas can serve a good purpose for the environment.

“It is kind of a big nutrient burst for the environment,” said Marcus McCartney, Natural Resources Educator with the Ohio State University Extension Services in Washington County. “So many things eat cicadas, dogs and cats will eat them, birds will eat them. If they die falling into the water, fish will eat them. And it is a good thing. Cicadas cause very little damage to the tree under the ground, because they are native to North America so trees and cicadas evolve together.”

McCartney says if people want to preserve their trees, they should put a net around it to avoid some damage.

The cicadas will start to pop up around June, and will last until August in some locations.

