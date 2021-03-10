Buckeye Hills Regional Council expands addiction resource website

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Buckeye Hills Regional Council and Opioid Resource Navigator Brandi Beaver have expanded an addiction resource website that launched last fall. MyRecoveryLink.org serves as a tool for those suffering from substance use disorder as well as family members affected by the disorder residing in Monroe, Morgan, Noble, and Washington counties.

“It has been very rewarding to help gather resource information from our four-county operating region to help better our community and provide support where needed,” Brandi Beaver stated. “I’ve already heard positive remarks from the community on how helpful this website has been and my hope is more individuals will learn about the resources available and be able to find the help they need.”

This website provides information on a number of different resources and support meetings. It also provides an extensive list of facilities that serve southeast Ohio.

“Recovery is difficult, and oftentimes it becomes overwhelming for an individual seeking help. Our website is designed to eliminate some of the stressors one might face by providing information in one place,” said Beaver.

Questions about the website and updates to resource information can be sent to Beaver at bbeaver@buckeyehills.org. There is also a “Contact” section on the website to submit new resources for approval. Those who would like to learn more about recovery resources in the region can visit www.myrecoverylink.org.

