Advertisement

CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be issuing updated travel guidance just yet.

The agency says that will come once more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At this point, only 10% of Americans have gotten a vaccine.

The CDC recommends that people avoid air travel if they can.

The industry group “Airlines for America” insists that flying on a plane is low risk because of heavily filtered air and federally mandated mask wearing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50 sends 2 to the hospital
UPDATE: Authorities identify men taken to hospital after crash in Route 50 construction zone
File image
Former girls basketball player accuses coach of harassment
Crews from six area fire departments and the Ohio Division of Forestry battled a 25-acre brush...
6 fire departments battle large brush fire in Washington County
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy Goodwin
Justice, Manchin trade jabs over stimulus bill

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 3/10/21
Forecast for March 10th
Forecast for March 10th
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and...
Senate confirms Ohio Rep. Fudge as housing secretary
FILE - In this April 26, 2019 file photo, South Korean and U.S. Army, left, soldiers patrol...
Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021