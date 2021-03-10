Fifteen hundred people come for vaccine at South Parkersburg Baptist Church

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A huge number of people 50 years of age and older come to Parkersburg South Baptist Church for their COVID vaccine.

Health officials from both WVU Medicine at Camden Clark and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department worked the clinic.

About 15 hundred people that were 50 years of age or older came to get their Moderna or Pfizer shot.

Officials at the clinic say that operations ran smoothly with this large number of people, especially because this was the health department’s first-time partnering with Camden Clark for this.

“It’s an amazing effort and it’s an honor actually to be able to be part of this partnership with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. And get this vaccine into the arms of our community members. It takes a lot of organization, a lot of effort behind the scenes and many hands to get the job done,” says Camden Clark Medical Center’s Assistant Vice President for Ancillary Services, Rhonda Boso-Suggs.

Health officials say side effects after the first shot have been rare.

