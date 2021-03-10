GOP-backed effort to rein in pandemic powers passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican lawmakers’ latest in a yearlong attempt to rein in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority to issue public health orders during the pandemic passed in the House and faces a likely veto by the governor.

A bill that would allow lawmakers to rescind public health orders issued by the governor or the Ohio Department of Health was fast-tracked out of committee last week.

It was one year to the day the COVID-19 pandemic began in Ohio and moved onto the House floor Wednesday where it passed on party lines.

GOP lawmakers made several changes to the Senate bill that would close loopholes for future governors and local boards of health to issue emergency orders.

