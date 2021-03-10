Advertisement

Memorial Health treats its first CyberKnife patients

This technology is usually found in bigger cities.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Memorial Health System officially has the fourth operating CyberKnife in all of Ohio and West Virginia as of Tuesday.

WTAP spoke with Dr. Vasan to understand the significance of having this technology right here in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The CyberKnife performs a non-invasive surgery that uses radiation from 2,000 different angles. It treats early stage cancers, cancer that’s spread to other parts of the body, and a type of painful nerve condition. No cutting nor incisions are involved. Not only that, but no hospital stay nor recovery time is in the picture.

Doctor Vasan saw the technology play out first hand through his training in New York.

He remembered, “I saw those - the people who work in Wall Street who have prostate cancer come to the center, get the treatment, and go back to work.”

Another major strength of this technology is that it’s an option for patients who would have severe complications with traditional invasive surgery.

The two lung cancer patients treated Tuesday were prime examples.

Dr. Vasan explained, “They had medical conditions and also breathing difficulty that if they were to have a conventional surgery, which is removing that part of the lung that is involved with cancer, they would end up with severe difficulty breathing.”

This news is big, especially for a small town. CyberKnife technology is typically found in bigger cities.

Dr. Vasan said, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for anybody to have these kinds of services in a small town like this.”

Memorial Health’s CyberKnife has the capacity to treat 10 to 15 patients a day.

