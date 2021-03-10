Obituary: Cynthia Corinne (Shook) Webb

Cynthia Corinne (Shook) Webb, 51, of Parkersburg, passed away February 24, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg September 12, 1969, a daughter of the late Harold Shook and Isa Jacqueline (Wharton) Shook.

Cindy was a general manager at Wendy’s and she loved her family and dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years Darian Lewis Webb, two sons, Kyle Lewis Webb and Owen Raymond Webb, grandson, Tyson Lewis Webb, two sisters, Susie Williamson (Clinton) and Lisa Ray, two nieces, Tera Williamson and Ashley Cumpston, one aunt, Arlene Flowers and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service will be Saturday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral in Parkersburg with Reverend Kurt Busiek officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 until time of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

