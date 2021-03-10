Advertisement

Obituary: Cynthia Corinne (Shook) Webb

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cynthia Corinne (Shook) Webb, 51, of Parkersburg, passed away February 24, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg September 12, 1969, a daughter of the late Harold Shook and Isa Jacqueline (Wharton) Shook.

Cindy was a general manager at Wendy’s and she loved her family and dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years Darian Lewis Webb, two sons, Kyle Lewis Webb and Owen Raymond Webb, grandson, Tyson Lewis Webb, two sisters, Susie Williamson (Clinton) and Lisa Ray, two nieces, Tera Williamson and Ashley Cumpston, one aunt, Arlene Flowers and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service will be Saturday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral in Parkersburg with Reverend Kurt Busiek officiating.  Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 until time of service.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Linda Meeks
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ronald Ray KinKennon
Danielle VanWey
Obituary: Danielle Ann VanWey
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gloria Kay Evans

Obituaries

Tammy Goodwin
Obituary: Tammy Leigh (Dean) Goodwin
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Violet Darlie Jones
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Julius “Andy” Simon
Norma Jean (Hart) Leaseburg
Obituary: Norma Jean (Hart) Leaseburg
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Theresa May Patty
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tammy Goodwin