Obituary: Gloria Kay Evans

Gloria Kay Evans, 80, of Parkersburg passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center following complications of COVID 19.

She was born on July 11, 1940 in Parkersburg, WV the daughter of the late Eugene Albert and Cleo Sid Stribling.

Gloria was a 1958 graduate of Parkersbug High School. She worked at Country Buffet restaurant for years. She loved all people and loved her dogs Zoe and Chloe. She loved spending time with her daughters and with her grandchildren. She loved all sports especially her WVU Mountaineers and her Pittsburgh Pirates.

She is survived by her two daughters Monica Sturm (Bob) and Michelle Offenberger (Troy), five grandchildren Zachary, Kristen (Andrew), Derek (Kara), Shawna (Jonathan), and Scott, three great grandchildren Pryce, Nolan and Oaklyn, her sister Gwen and brother Eugene Jr.

No service arrangements have been made at this time due to COVID 19 issues.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.